The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 7 December 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1197.51 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1188.84 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1219.78 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1211.11 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

