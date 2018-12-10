Behavox, a pioneering artificial intelligence data analytics firm, today announced they were named #5 on SyndicateRoom's Top 100: Britain's Fastest-Growing Businesses

The report was compiled by Beauhurst, an independent research agency and SyndicateRoom, a UK online equity investing platform. The fastest-growing businesses were selected by their valuation over a three-year period.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the UK's fastest growing businesses among other trailblazers," said Erkin Adylov, Behavox's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Founded just four years ago, we couldn't be more delighted with the growth of our brand, offices and clientele. Our global team has done an incredible job and deserves all the credit for creating such a special company. We look forward to continuing to innovate and develop leading software for our clients in the rapidly growing industry of people analytics."

Behavox recently announced the launch of Behavox Voice, their newest suite of proprietary capabilities that enables organizations to process and analyze voice recordings through a variety of new features, including multi-lingual functionality. They are building the first behavioral operating system with an eventual focus extending well past compliance into areas like productivity, culture, and revenue generation.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the people analytics company that gathers and interprets employee data in a corporate environment to understand the behavior of an organization. By aggregating and analyzing internal and external interactions and using cutting-edge software and machine learning Behavox can generate previously unidentifiable insights on: compliance and risk; culture and conduct; people performance; and sales and profits. Behavox works with forward thinking, multi-national businesses, financial institutions and investment firms. Behavox has offices in New York City, London, Singapore, Montreal and San Francisco. For more information, visit here.

About SyndicateRoom

SyndicateRoom pioneered the investor-led model in crowdfunding: members are able to invest alongside professionals and receive the same class of share and price per share. SyndicateRoom's vision is that, on a £1-per-£1 basis, all investors (big or small) should make or lose the same amount of money, sharing the risk and reward fairly. SyndicateRoom was founded by Gonçalo de Vasconcelos and Tom Britton, with the support of its own lead investors. SyndicateRoom is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.

