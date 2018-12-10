The global electromagnetic compatibility test equipment (EMC) market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global electromagnetic compatibility test equipment market is the augmented production of smartphones. During the forecast period, the electronics industry is expected to grow rapidly. There is an increase in the export of electronic goods from China, Japan, and Singapore around the world. In addition, the strong growth in the semiconductor and electronics industry in APAC will drive the growth of the global EMC test equipment market.

This global electromagnetic compatibility test equipment marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of automotive wireless technologies as one of the key trends in the global electromagnetic compatibility test equipment market:

Global electromagnetic compatibility test equipment market: Emergence of automotive wireless technologies

The wired and wireless serial communications have been extensively implemented in vehicles, and these systems are also contributing to the demand for EMC test equipment. MOST150 and Broad R-Reach Ethernet are two communication technologies that are increasingly being used in vehicles. The new entertainment systems that will be installed in cars will be able to connect more devices by using wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

"The embedded cellular technology is playing a more active role in eCall in Europe. Using this technology, the cars automatically send an alert to emergency centers in case of serious accidents. Additionally, the cars are equipped with advanced features such as advanced GPS system and a hot spot that converts 3G or 4G signals into Wi-Fi. The rising use of wired and wireless communication systems in cars is anticipated to drive the demand for EMC test equipment," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global electromagnetic compatibility test equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This electromagnetic compatibility test equipment market analysis report segments the market by end-user (automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The automotive segment held the largest electromagnetic compatibility test equipment market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 29% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with more than 45% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

