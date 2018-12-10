Robex Resources Inc.: Drilling Results Confirming and Extending Gold Mineralization at Nampala

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (« Robex » and/or « the Company ») (TSXV: RBX / FWB : RB4) is pleased to provide drilling results from the ongoing drill definition and exploration program at its 100% owned Nampala gold project located in the Sikasso administrative region of the Republic of Mali. The 20,000 meters drill program commenced in September 2018. The program is currently focused on infill drilling within the Nampala open pit and resource area and on exploration drilling on the adjacent Mininko exploration permit.

The Company is reporting assay results from 57 drill holes (totaling 5,392 metres): 13 diamond drill holes (totaling 1,272 meters) and 44 RC holes (totaling 4,120 meters). The program is still ongoing and other results will be reported once the results are received, validated and compiled.

In this release, significant assay results from 43 intercepts in 23 drill holes are reported herein are provided in Table 1 below and include the following highlights:

(A drill hole plan map is attached to this news release)

NAMPALA DRILLING RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

East Zone:

Significant results were obtained along the East Zone confirming the potential of that area located about 250m east of the current mining operation.

• "RC hole NAM2018RC-103: 40.0 meters grading 1.83 g/t Au, including 10.0 meters grading 4.28 g/t Au"

• "RC hole NAM2018RC-112: 75.0 meters grading 0.66 g/t Au"

• "RC hole NAM2018RC-110: 30.0 meters grading 1.17 g/t Au, including 4.0 meters grading 5.27 g/t Au"

• "RC hole NAM2018RC-101: 32.0 meters grading 0.97 g/t Au, including 10.0 meters grading 1.77 g/t Au"

South Zone:

Confirmation of gold mineralization 500m to 1,000m south of the current mining operation in the South Zone.

• "RC hole NAM2018RC-115: 69.0 meters grading 0.34 g/t Au"

West Zone:

Confirmation of gold mineralization within 100m to 250m west of the current mining operation in the West Zone.

• "RC hole NAM2018RC-087: 46.0 meters grading 0.40 g/t Au"

New drilling results were either confirming or extending gold mineralization in all Nampala's mineralized zones. All significant gold results are coming from saprolites (oxides) and/or transition zone (sap-rock), with the exception of only one interval (NAM2018RC-085-DD) hosted in fresh hard rock.

Mr. Augustin Rousselet, COO of Robex, declares: "These first drillings demonstrate the significant potential of the eastern zone, which parallels the Nampala deposition with very good grades. The southern extension, and in particular the West Zone, confirms the potential of additions to our existing resources when the campaign is over. Our goal is to expand our resource base in the hope of future expansion of our operations."



Table 1 - Nampala Significant Results - 2018-2019 Drilling Program

Hole Number Hole

type From (m) To (m) Interval (m)

core length Au (g/t)

uncut West Zone NAM2018DD-017 DD 53.2 68.4 15.2 0.72 including 53.2 56.0 2.8 2.54 75.5 91.5 16.0 0.62 NAM2018RC-085 RC 43.0 68.0 25.0 0.59 58.0 62.0 4.0 1.65 83.0 91.0 8.0 1.43 96.0 114.0 18.0 0.31 NAM2018RC-085-DD DD 123.6 140.6 17.0 0.46 NAM2018RC-087 RC 0.0 46.0 46.0 0.40 71.0 80.0 9.0 0.67 NAM2018RC-088 RC 4.0 46.0 42.0 0.29 65.0 82.0 17.0 0.42 NAM2018RC-089 RC 12.0 17.0 5.0 0.47 31.0 36.0 5.0 0.51 49.0 55.0 6.0 0.50 61.0 88.0 27.0 0.56 91.0 108.0 17.0 0.46 114.0 120.0 6.0 0.43 NAM2018RC-092 RC 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.33 East zone NAM2018RC-101 RC 53.0 85.0 32.0 0.97 including 56.0 66.0 10.0 1.77 NAM2018RC-103 RC 11.0 28.0 17.0 0.39 44.0 84.0 40.0 1.83 including 74.0 84.0 10.0 4.28 NAM2018RC-104 RC 25.0 44.0 19.0 0.56 including 30.0 38.0 8.0 1.03 NAM2018RC-106 RC 27.0 56.0 29.0 0.35 NAM2018RC-107 RC 42.0 80.0 38.0 0.25 NAM2018RC-109 RC 50.0 68.0 18.0 0.40 NAM2018RC-110 RC 0.0 23.0 23.0 0.60 48.0 78.0 30.0 1.17 including 61.0 65.0 4.0 5.27 NAM2018RC-112 RC 4.0 79.0 75.0 0.66 Intrusion Zone NAM2018RC-083 RC 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.24 NAM2018RC-084 RC 4.0 51.0 47.0 0.34 62.0 81.0 19.0 0.19 85.0 95.0 10.0 0.37 Main Zone NAM2018DD-024 DD 4.5 19.0 14.5 0.30 37.5 50.0 12.5 0.48 57.0 70.5 13.5 0.40 NAM2018DD-025 DD 0.0 31.5 31.5 0.40 NAM2018RC-095 RC 0.0 54.0 54.0 0.26 South Zone NAM2018DD-027 DD 8.9 25.5 16.6 0.17 32.7 38.4 5.7 0.60 45.4 51.2 5.8 0.30 76.3 81.3 5.0 0.40 NAM2018RC-115 RC 11.0 80.0 69.0 0.34 NAM2018RC-119 RC 4.0 31.0 27.0 0.57 43.0 47.0 4.0 0.82

NOTE: Gold grades (g/t Au) are expressed uncut and over core length. In most cases, core length is reflecting the vertical extension of the mineralized zones and do not directly reflecting true width of the zones. Values were rounded at 1 decimal point for the length and at 2 decimals point for the assay results.



TECHNICAL INFORMATION AND QUALITY CONTROL NOTES

The drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The "Qualified Person" responsible for the supervision of the preparation and review of this information is Alain Carrier, M.Sc., P.Geo., from InnovExplo. Mr. Carrier is considered a "Qualified and Independent Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 with respect to the technical information being reported on. The technical information has been included herein with the consent and prior review of the above noted Qualified Person. The Qualified person has verified the data disclosed, and data underlying the information or opinions contained herein.

Robex's exploration and drilling programs are completed under InnovExplo "Qualified Persons" supervision with direct onsite involvement of Eric Kinnan, P.Geo. and Sylvain Lapointe, M.Sc., P.Geo.. The work programs are conducted under strict quality assurance - quality control (QA-QC) protocols including mineralized standards, blanks and field duplicates. Half of all sampled core (DDH) and sample witness (RC) are retained for future reference, and assaying is performed by SGS Minerals laboratories.

