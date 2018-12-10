Quantzig, a leading sales analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sales forecasting methods for a financial service provider.The client is a leading financial service provider. Based in the United States, the company offers wealth management, asset allocation, and financial planning services to private corporations and individuals. The client wanted to determine future sales and predict short-term and long-term performance of their company based on sales forecasting solutions. The company leveraged Quantzig's sales analytics solutions to efficiently forecast their business and manage their workforce, cash flows, and resources.

Sales forecasting methods help businesses to gain better visibility into the real-time sales data and improve sales predictability through improved forecast accuracy. They help organizations to avoid unexpected cash flow problems and manage their production, staff, and financing needs more efficiently. Sales forecasting methods may include various methods such as qualitative forecasting, quantitative forecasting, graphical forecasting, and trend forecasting.

"At present, the financial sector is shifting towards a consumer-centric environment to increase market liquidity and reduce business leverage. This is compelling companies in the financial sector to build an effective sales forecast template to estimate their future profit margins," says a sales analytics expert from Quantzig.

With the help of Quantzig's sales forecasting methods, the client was able to determine the achievable sales revenue and profit margins. This enhanced the efficiency and product development timing for the organization. Quantzig's solutions also assisted the client in distinguishing the potential key performance indicators that assisted them in mapping their progress to fulfill specific needs and business goals.

Quantzig's sales forecasting methods helped the client to:

Determine the progress of their business goals.

Predict the achievable sales revenue and profit margins.

Quantzig's sales forecasting methods offered predictive insights on:

Improving sales predictability through the forecast accuracy.

Managing their workforce, cash flow, and resources.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

