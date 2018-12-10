Coconut Creek, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2018) - NutraFuels, Inc. (OTCQB: NTFU) ("NTFU" or the "Company"), Nutraceutical & CBD Manufacturer & Distributor, announces its use of Nanotechnology in its CBD-infused line of products distributed under its NutraHempCBD brand.

NTFU's nanotechnology is designed to provide optimal absorption into the body of NTFU's CBD-infused formulations. Nanotechnology refers to dealing with matter on a very small scale. Nanotechnology allows the smaller cannabinoid particles to be in their most bio-active form for fast absorption and high potency.

"We believe that our proprietary processing utilizing nanotechnology allows for us to create superior products with enhanced bioavailability," said Edgar Ward, CEO, and Founder of NutraFuels Inc., "We believe that nanotechnology and our enhanced delivery system allows us to give our customers the most effective and efficient delivery system."

According to Andrij Holian of the Center for Environmental Health Sciences Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, "Nanoparticles have become a significant interest as a drug delivery system due to their small size and large surface area."

NutraFuels Inc., a publicly held company traded on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol NTFU, is a nutraceutical company with a line of CBD-infused products known by its in-house brand, NutraHempCBD. Using premium CBD hemp oil, its formulations are designed to promote overall health and wellness. NutraHempCBD products are intended for daily use with observed health benefits including anti-stress, anti-inflammation, calmness to sleep and stay asleep.

NutraHempCBD uses its specialty process to decrease the particle size and uses nano nanoemulsion in its products. For example, its Joint and Pain Balm aids in the alleviation pain with a silky and soothing formulation. Studies suggest that the key ingredient, CBD, may reduce inflammation while interacting with neurotransmitters. The CBD-infused Face Cream is made with Shea Butter and works to maintain elasticity of the delicate facial tissue. CBD studies have shown anti-inflammatory properties as well as a reduction in acne. For a full list of products including Nutrahemp CBD oral sprays, the day and nighttime formulas, and NutraPet oil visit its website.

NutraFuels, Inc is a fully reporting company with a class of securities registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As reported in its Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 13, 2018, NTFU recently announced its financial results for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2018 with revenue of $1,062,146 and $2,870,462 respectively compared to $652,385 and $1,027,727 for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2017. NTFU's filings with the SEC can be viewed at www.sec.gov. NTFU's CBD products and information about the company's direct sales program can be found online at www.nutrahempcbd.com and by following the company on Instagram.



Forward-Looking Statements

