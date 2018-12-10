Technavio's global dental cements market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The growing focus on esthetic restorative techniques will be one of the major trends in the global dental cements marketduring 2019-2023. Over the years, the demand for cosmetic dentistry has increased with individuals wanting to enhance their appearances. The demand for aligned and well-contoured teeth is driving the growth of the esthetic dentistry segment. The recent advances in esthetic restorative techniques have helped dentists in providing better treatment to patients.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global dental cements market is the growing prevalence of oral diseases in aging population:

Global dental cements market: Growing prevalence of oral diseases in aging population

The increasing life expectancy among the aging population will continue to provide growth opportunities for the global dental cements market as this population group is at a high risk of developing oral diseases. The chances of atrophy of acinar tissue, xerostomia, oral cancer, degenerative changes in salivary glands, the proliferation of ductal elements, and dry mouth increase with increasing age.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "Maintaining oral health and dentition is different and difficult in the elderly. Additionally, the improved quality of life of the elderly today drives the demand for dental services for tooth retention and restoration. For instance, the most common dental diseases among the aging population, dental caries and periodontal disease, require dental restoration procedures."

Global dental cements market: Segmentation analysis

This global dental cements market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (permanent cements and temporary cements) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the permanent cements segment held the largest dental cements market share in 2018, contributing to over 61% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 44% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

