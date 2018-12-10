The global intelligent completion market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005494/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global intelligent completion market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global intelligent completion market is the advantages associated with intelligent completions. The oil and gas E&P activities generate large volumes of data during the well drilling and completion process. The tools such as sensors and wireless communication for real-time data acquisition from drilling and completion activities are being integrated with various drilling and completion equipment to enhance the efficiency of these processes. The automation of drilling and completion processes is driven by safety and economic benefits.

This global intelligent completion marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in the use of unconventional E&P techniques as one of the key trends in the global intelligent completion market:

Global intelligent completion market: Increase in use of unconventional E&P techniques

According to the lEA, in 2017, a 4% increase in upstream investments was witnessed and this is expected to increase to 5% by the end of 2018. Additionally, as per the lEA, the investments in the US shale oil and gas industry is expected to grow by 19% in 2018 when compared with 2017.

"The unconventional oil and gas E&P activities are growing as an alternative to conventional production after the discovery of major unconventional oil and gas reserves in the US, Canada, China, and Argentina. These countries are increasingly adopting shale oil and gas production as an alternative to conventional drilling due to the increase in the global crude oil price. THUS, oilfield service companies are introducing intelligent completion techniques for use in such unconventional oil and gas E&P sites," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas.

Global intelligent completion market: Segmentation analysis

This intelligent completion market analysis report segments the market by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The onshore segment held the largest intelligent completion market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 69% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region led the market in 2018 with around 45% of the market share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005494/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com