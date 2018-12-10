App Annie Unveils Mobile Transformation Strategy, Launch of Labs

Company Announces Executive Appointments and 50 Percent Female C-Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With 6 billion mobile devices expected to generate more than $6 trillion in the global market in 2021, there's nothing more game-changing to digital transformation than mobile.

App Annie , the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform, is making public a number of strategic initiatives and executive appointments to lead customers through mobile transformation.

Today, App Annie is announcing:

CEO Theodore Krantz's vision to lead customers through mobile transformation and a relentless commitment to innovation, culture and talent. Krantz was promoted from president to CEO in June 2018 .

vision to lead customers through mobile transformation and a relentless commitment to innovation, culture and talent. was promoted from president to CEO in . The launch of App Annie Labs : This initiative will accelerate product development in close partnership with customers, delivering on next generation products that catapult App Annie to the blue ocean market leader-beyond apps-in mobile transformation.

: This initiative will accelerate product development in close partnership with customers, delivering on next generation products that catapult to the blue ocean market leader-beyond apps-in mobile transformation. Two key appointments: Susan Kim , formerly of Katerra, has been appointed chief financial officer and Nicole Campbell , from InsideView Technologies, has been appointed chief legal officer.

, formerly of Katerra, has been appointed chief financial officer and , from InsideView Technologies, has been appointed chief legal officer. Commitment to diversity: The company's executive team is now comprised of 50 percent women.

"After nearly six months as a stealth project, we are excited to share our direction to lead the market through mobile transformation," says Krantz. "Mobile is arguably the most critical channel for digital transformation across the globe. We are making the investments to be the long-term trusted mobile data and analytics platform provider, helping customers deliver winning experiences through mobile with the utmost data integrity and business practices to maintain our position as the gold standard."

In just 8 years, App Annie has become the leading global provider of mobile data and analytics for more than 1,000 enterprise customers in every industry, with 40 percent of its revenue coming from Asia, 40 percent from the Americas and 20 percent from Europe. The company's growth and leadership in mobile transformation is validated by world-class customers that include Activision Blizzard, Adidas, Alibaba, Amazon, Google, LEGO, Line, McDonald's, NetEase, PayPal, Samsung, Snap, Spotify, Tencent, United Airlines and Visa.

"At Wells Fargo, we're constantly looking to engage and delight our customers," says Deborah Eldred, vice president of digital product management at Wells Fargo. "The data and insights that refine our mobile user experience are crucial to help us best serve consumers and deliver on mobile transformation."

"Across the organization, MLB utilizes data to develop and deliver best-in-class fan experiences," says Damien Eckert, senior director of product-marketing, Major League Baseball. "We have worked with App Annie for a number of years and believe mobile transformation serves as a foundational element to a successful digital transformation strategy."

App Annie Labs will accelerate product innovation in close collaboration with its customers. The company has released several Labs projects, including its Insights Generator and query-based Data Explorer that lets customers produce custom datasets on the fly. New projects will be released on a continuous basis.

The two new executive appointments reflect Krantz's imperative to fostering an inclusive organization and creating a diverse leadership team. Women now represent 50 percent of App Annie's executive team. The company's global population is made up of 26 nationalities and women make up 45 percent of the U.S. workforce.

About App Annie

App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. The company created the mobile app data market and has been fueling world-class, mobile-first businesses since 2010. App Annie's mission is to power B2C companies' mobile transformation and enable clients to deliver winning consumer experiences. More than 1,000 enterprise clients and 1 million registered users across the globe and spanning all industries rely on App Annie as the gold standard to revolutionize their mobile business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in 13 countries.

