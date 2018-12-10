The global high purity alumina market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 29% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for LED lighting. The growing LED lighting market is expected to drive the global market for high-purity alumina during the forecast period. The sapphire-based substrate is majorly used in LED lights, and high-purity alumina is the initial material used to produce sapphire. Thus, the growing demand for LED lighting will increase the demand for the sapphire-based substrate, which in turn, is expected to drive the global high-purity alumina market.

This market research report on the global high purity alumina market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing closure of aluminum smelting units as one of the key emerging trends in the global high purity alumina market:

Global high purity alumina market: Increasing closure of aluminum smelting units

Vendors functioning in the aluminum smelting space majorly depend on energy resources like natural gas and electricity, as the production of aluminum is an energy-intensive process. The average power required for smelting in 55.4MJ/kg, with a cost of USD0.030/kWh. Thus, electricity is crucial in melting metals and preparing molds and cores, which require high amounts of energy.

"Countries such as China, which is the largest producer of aluminum globally, is facing severe environmental conditions such as smog. To control such issues, the government implemented the Air Pollution Prevention and Control Law in 2015. As the aluminum market is considered an energy-intensive market, various companies were compelled to reduce their production capacity. Thus, increasing number of aluminum smelting units are shutting down in order to cope with the air pollution and the increasing cost of electricity is expected to result in an imbalance for the high-purity alumina manufacturers that use aluminum to produce high-purity alumina," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.

Global high purity alumina market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global high purity alumina market by application (LED, semiconductor, and phosphor) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The LED segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 62% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 72%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with an increase in its market share by nearly 2%.

