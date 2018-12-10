Technavio's global industrial turbocharger market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The advent of hybrid turbochargers for marine engines will be one of the major trends in the global industrial turbocharger marketduring 2019-2023. The hybrid turbochargers are different from conventional turbochargers in terms of saving fuel and waste recovery. In hybrid turbochargers, the turbine and compressor perform the heat energy recovery work and the alternator is used to generate electrical power without consuming extra fuel.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global industrial turbocharger market is the growing benefits of industrial turbochargers over aspirated engines:

Global industrial turbocharger market: Growing benefits of industrial turbochargers over aspirated engines

The growing advantages of industrial turbocharger over the aspirated engine of identical power output are driving the market. For instance, the power-to-weight ratio of industrial turbochargers is much better than the aspirated engine. Furthermore, turbochargers are driven by exhaust gases. Thus, the overall fuel consumption of a turbocharger machine is lower than that of the aspirated engine.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "Some of the key advantages of industrial turbochargers include lesser noise than a naturally aspirated engine with identical output, generation of seven times more power than a naturally aspirated engine of equivalent displacement, and easier fuel combustion as turbocharger delivers more air to the engine, thereby making it cleaner."

Global industrial turbocharger market: Segmentation analysis

This global industrial turbocharger market analysis report provides market segmentation by end-user (mining and construction equipment, agricultural equipment, oil and gas industry, power industry, and marine industry) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the five major end-users, the mining and construction equipment segment held the largest industrial turbocharger market share in 2018, contributing to over 42% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 45% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

