Fenergo Voted Category Winner in KYC & Onboarding Solutions

Fenergo wins consecutive Data Management Review award for its CLM platform

Fenergo, the digital enabler for financial institutions seeking digital transformation, today announces that its Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform won the know your customer (KYC) and Client Onboarding Solution Category at the Data Management Review 2018 Awards. Fenergo was voted the winner by a panel of experts at the world's leading financial institutions.

The award recognises Fenergo's deep track record of facilitating the digital transformation of financial institutions in their endeavor to improve customer experience and compete with market disruption. Fenergo's industry-leading CLM platform, regulatory rules engine, best-in-class partnerships and community-based approach to product development enables 70 of the world's leading financial institutions to onboard new customers faster, more compliant while achieving a shorter time to revenue.

"We're pleased that our readership of 15,000 senior executives clearly rated Fenergo as the Best KYC and Client On-Boarding Solution and congratulate them on their prestigious award win," said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group.

The annual awards, now in their sixth year, are designed to recognise leading providers of data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants.

Conor Coughlan, Fenergo, Chief Marketing Officer, said: "Financial institutions globally are challenged with constant KYC and AML regulatory change and the expectation to deliver exceptional customer experiences while keeping up with market disruption. This award from Data Management Review is testament to Fenergo's ability to digitally transform how financial institutions onboard new customers and products while improving end-client experiences and time to revenue."

