Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Blockchain Intelligence Group Unternehmen: Blockchain Intelligence Group ISIN: CA08906Q1000 Anlass der Studie: Research Comment Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 1,03 CAD Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019 Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Harald Hof, Matthias Greiffenberger The product development is progressing and the official market launch is expected in 2019. Forecast confirmed, price target still EUR 0.69 / 1.03 CAD; Rating: Buy. The company continues to focus on the market launch and the establishment of important partnerships after 9 months. Most recently, BIG has announced that it can now offer an official certification course for cryptocurrency investigators. Developed by a former agent of Homeland Security Investigations and a Certified Fraud Examiner / Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, the course addresses the needs of government agencies. The company could use this course as a central point of contact for authorities if the government needs support in the field of cryptocurrency analysis and, on the other hand, BIG promotes its own products to the trained investigators. We see this development as an important milestone in ensuring a successful market entry. Currently, BIG is finalizing its products and the official product launch is expected in 2019. In addition to the steps mentioned in the previous research report (see research report from 09/10/18), BIG continues to work on ambitious goals. Against the background of current developments, we confirm our price target of EUR 0.69 (1.03 CAD) and give a Buy rating. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/17389.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Jörg Grunwald Vorstand GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm Datum (Zeitpunkt) Fertigstellung: 05.12.18 (15:00 Uhr) Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 10.12.18 (15:35 Uhr) =------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

December 10, 2018 09:38 ET (14:38 GMT)