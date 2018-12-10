Technavio's global secure digital (SD) card market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005517/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global secure digital card market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of social networking applications will be one of the major trends in the global secure digital card marketduring 2018-2022. The growing Internet penetration owing to the developments in wired and wireless communication technologies has boosted the use of social networking applications. The consumers prefer to stay connected to the Internet for multiple purposes such as accessing social networking sites, data synchronization, web browsing, checking emails, and using GPS applications for navigation.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global secure digital card market is the adoption of SD cards in emerging applications:

Global secure digital card market: Adoption of SD cards in emerging applications

The slow growth in the demand for SD cards in the smartphone segment has led to vendors identifying new areas for the sales of SD cards such as action cameras, automotive, consumer drones, and industrial applications. The integration of automated systems into automobiles and industrial factories is driving the demand for SD cards in these applications. The SD card vendors are releasing products that are designed and customized specifically for these applications to tap the potential of the market.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "Western Digital introduced SanDisk Automotive and SanDisk Industrial storage solutions in September 2017. In automotive-grade solutions, the company introduced removable SD cards with a read and write speed of 80MB/s and 50MB/s respectively and a storage capacity ranging from 8GB to 64GB."

Global secure digital card market: Segmentation analysis

This global secure digital card market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (communication devices, cameras and camcorders, and others), by product (micro SD card and full-size SD card), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the micro SD card segment held the largest secure digital card market share in 2017, contributing to over 87% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 52% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005517/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com