

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said that the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court in China has granted the Company's request for two preliminary injunctions against four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple Inc. (AAPL), ordering them to immediately cease infringing upon two Qualcomm patents through the unlicensed importation, sale and offers for sale in China of the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The two patents were previously found to be valid by SIPO, the Chinese patent office.



'Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us. These Court orders are further confirmation of the strength of Qualcomm's vast patent portfolio.' said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel, Qualcomm.



Qualcomm noted that additional actions seeking similar relief for Apple's infringement of other Qualcomm patents are pending in China and other jurisdictions around the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX