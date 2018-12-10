The "Developing High Performance HR Business Partner and Consulting Skills" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the current climate, the role of the HR business partner has become essential in supporting the organisation through complex and changing business landscapes.

It is no longer enough to just deliver good transactional services, a much deeper and broader understanding of business is needed. It's also crucial to have the ability to work alongside all levels of management, with greater self-awareness and the right skill set, to positively influence the organisation at both a strategic and tactical level.

This leap demands that you have the right expertise and knowledge to add value to commercial decisions and link HR to the overall business strategy. During this process, HR needs to demonstrate that it can support the business in taking robust decisions and drive change by helping consider the options and optimal solutions.

During this highly experiential two-day programme you will:

Explore the role of the HR business partner in the context of the organisation and the challenges presented by Brexit

This programme has been specifically designed to improve your skill set and ability to develop the influence HR has on leadership and the broader organisation. It will enable you to implement new initiatives and approaches that leverage people capability and support the business in its overall strategy. These new skills will make you an invaluable asset to the business and allow you to reach your full potential as a high performer.

During the two days you will:

Learn from case study scenarios that highlight classic organisational challenges

Practise using new consulting tools and techniques in a low-risk environment

Develop a strategy and set of actions to enhance your role within the HR function to that of a fully immersed business partner

Enhance your skills to influence senior colleagues and fellow managers concerning the people challenges around the strategic business agenda

Increase your understanding of how HR can add value at a commercial level in today's organisation

Understand how to drive and support change within your business

Discuss the challenges faced by HR today, especially in relation to Brexit

