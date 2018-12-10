Technavio's global portable grinders market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of brushless DC motors in portable grinders will be one of the major trends in the global portable grinders marketduring 2018-2022. Some of the primary requirements of portable grinders are reliability, low maintenance, long life, and compactness. The BLDG motors meet these requirements because they do not have brushes required in brushed DC motors for commutation. The BLDG motors are more energy-efficient than brushed DC motors due to relatively low wear and tear and frictional losses that make them dissipate low heat.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global portable grinders market is the rising popularity of DIY culture in developed countries:

Global portable grinders market: Rising popularity of DIY culture in developed countries

During the forecast period, the global DIY market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3%. In 2017, the global DIY market accounted for USD 450 billion and the size of this market is expected to increase by more than USD 80 billion during 2017-2022. The global DIY market is concentrated in developed countries, including regions such as Western Europe and North America.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "Home improvement activities such as woodwork, plumbing, electrical or heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, utility repair works, and gardening comprise the largest segment of the global DIY market. The market for DIY tools such as portable grinders for home improvement projects is rising with many people demanding a better home space with improved standards of living."

Global portable grinders market: Segmentation analysis

This global portable grinders market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (commercial and consumer), by product (corded portable grinders and cordless portable grinders), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the corded portable grinders segment held the largest portable grinders market share in 2017, contributing to around 60% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 45% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

