The research report on the residential portable generator market in the US by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the residential portable generator market in the US is major power outages due to natural disasters. In the US, the weather is the most common cause of power outages. According to the Edison Electric Institute, 70% of all the power outages in the country are caused by severe weather or natural disasters. Some common causes of power outages include lightning, rainfall, snow, wind, and dust.

This residential portable generator market in the USresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for portable hybrid generators as one of the key trends in the residential portable generator market in the US:

Residential portable generator market in the US: Rising demand for portable hybrid generators

The portable hybrid generators are efficient energy systems and they are designed to extract power using two or more energy sources. The use of portable hybrid generators helps in reducing the consumption of fuel by 68% when compared with conventional generators. They are reliable, produce limited emissions, and have low operational cost.

"Some portable hybrid generators use solar and wind to generate power. Hence, the focus on the environment is increasing the demand for portable hybrid generators. The popularity of hybrid generators, which use a combination of gasoline and liquid propane is increasing as liquid propane is inexpensive, fuel efficient, and has a longer storage life when compared with gasoline," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power.

Residential portable generator market in the US: Segmentation analysis

This report on the residential portable generator market in the US segments the market by fuel-type (gasoline, gas, and diesel) and product (3 kW-10 kW, 10 kW-15 kW, and below 3 kW).

The gasoline segment held the largest residential portable generator market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. This fuel-type segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The 3 kW-10 kW segment led the market in 2017 with more than 70% of the market share. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

