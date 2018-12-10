

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece consumer price inflation eased in the month of November, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



Inflation fell to 1.0 percent in November from 1.8 percent in October. The latest figure was the lowest in four months.



Household equipment prices fell 1.8 percent in November and clothing and footwear prices declined 0.7 percent.



Communication registered the biggest price growth of 4.3 percent, followed by housing with a 2.5 percent increase. Transport logged a 2.3 percent rise.



In November, the consumer price index dropped 1.5 percent from the previous month, when it rose 0.8 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, rose 1.1 percent year-on-year, after climbing 1.8 percent in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP dropped 1.6 percent after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.



