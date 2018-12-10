The global frequency counter market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005541/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global frequency counter market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global frequency counter market is the growth of the global connected cars market. The increasing demand for advanced features in automotive vehicles has led to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) integrating smart features in a vehicle. Therefore, the automotive OEMs are providing connectivity solutions in their vehicles, which incorporate communication technologies to create an automatic system. This is driving the demand for connected cars, which are incorporating augmented navigation such as heads-up displays (HUDs), intuitive and multi-modal user interfaces, multimedia support, and a new generation of automotive cloud services.

This global frequency counter marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the demand for outsourcing as one of the key trends in the global frequency counter market:

Global frequency counter market: Demand for outsourcing

The need for testing frequencies for checking the frequency and time taken as well as the quality of the cellular network will increase due to the evolution of technologies and the commercialization of 5G by 2020. The quality testing of network (RF) signal will increase the demand for frequency counters to confirm the enhancement of services and connectivity.

"The telecommunication companies are required to test the technologies to confirm connectivity. The vendors have started to outsource the test and quality check departmental process to save time and improve efficiency. Several third-party vendors have benefitted from the outsourcing process prevalent in the application segments. Some companies use frequency counters only for monitoring and checking the quality of the expertise for testing and quality check," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global frequency counter market: Segmentation analysis

This frequency counter market analysis report segments the market by end-user (communication, aerospace, and others), type (bench-top and handheld (portable)) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The communication segment held the largest frequency counter market share in 2018, accounting for over 29% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with approximately 42% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005541/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com