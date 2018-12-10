

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation remained the same in November as in the previous month, data from Danmarks Statistik showed on Monday.



Inflation in November was 0.8 percent, unchanged from October.



The transport component led the slowing in inflation, with a 1.2 percent fall, mainly due to the fall in the price of petrol and air travel, the agency said.



Education registered the biggest increase in November at 2.7 percent. Health costs rose 0.8 percent, as promotional deals on spectacles with a number of opticians ended.



On a month on month basis, the consumer price index eased 0.3 percent in November.



