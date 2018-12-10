First China International Import Expo Wraps Up, Applications Opened for Next Year

SHANGHAI, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE or the "Expo"), an important platform for promoting bilateral trade relations between China and the world, is now accepting exhibitor applications for CIIE 2019, which is set to take place from November 5 to 10, 2019. This announcement comes as this year's inaugural Expo has notched blockbuster successes in both attendance and transaction volume, with 3,600+ firms from 151 countries and regions along with over 400,000 domestic and foreign buyers attending, resulting in US$57 billion worth of trade deals signed.

Exhibitor fees at next year's Expo have been set at US$300(RMB 2,000) per square meter for indoor exhibition areas, or US$3,000(RMB 20,000) for a standard booth. For outdoor exhibition areas, the fees are set at US$200(RMB 1,300) per square meter. Exhibitor applications for CIIE 2019 are open for submission until April 30, 2019. Companies who sign the participation contract before January 31, 2019 and the advance payment not less than 50% will get a 20% discount.

The CIIE 2019 will feature five exhibition themes in the following fields:

1. Equipment-related: industrial robots, material processing and molding, air and aerospace equipment, energy tech, transportation equipment, overall solution, automation, IC chip, engineering machinery;

2. Consumer-related, including:

Sci-tech Life: smart home solutions and appliances, service robots, online entertainment, wearable devices, HD displays, sports technology, etc.;

Quality Life: cosmetics, baby products, sports gear, outdoor and leisure products, pet food and pet products, accessories, toys, gifts and culture products, furniture and household items, clothing, cases and bags, shoes, jewelry, etc.;

Automobiles: high-end cars, new-energy vehicles, auto design and new-concept cars, smart driving, auto parts, auto inspection and maintenance;

3. Food related: fruits and vegetables, meat products, aquatic products, drinks and beverages, dairy products, agricultural products, etc.;

4. Health related: medical devices, medicines, healthcare and health products, cosmeceutical, elderly care, pharmaceutical machinery and equipment, research equipment and services, etc.;

5. Services related: financial services, logistics, culture and tourism, education, and other services.

Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, CIIE 2018 gathered 390 high-ranking foreign officials (deputy minister level and above) and witnessed 11 bilateral meetings, marking a push for a new round of China's opening-up. The six-day event of CIIE 2018 covered seven major exhibition themes that enabled US$57.83 billion worth of trade deals

CIIE 2018 gathered over 220 Fortune 500 and leading enterprises from various industries, with over 50,000 products put on display, and more than 500 new products and technologies making their debut at the Expo.

In addition to the main exhibitions, CIIE 2018 organized over 370 relevant activities for exhibitors and buyers. Highlights included business matchmaking meetings, where 1,178 exhibitors and 2,462 buyers from 82 countries and regions chatted face-to-face. Such meetings have made possible a total of 657 signed deals and 601 potential deals pending further negotiation.

About the China International Import Expo

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), organized by the China International Import Expo Bureau and National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. It is the first exhibition of its kind to be supported by international organizations including the WTO, UNCTAD, and UNIDO.

