

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anti-Semitic hate speech, harassment and fear of being recognized as Jewish are on the rise in Europe, a major survey by the European Union has found.



EU's Fundamental Rights Agency questioned Jews in 12 EU countries where most of the bloc's estimated Jewish population live.



FRA's report 'Experiences and perceptions of anti-Semitism - Second survey on discrimination and hate crime against Jews in the EU' outlines the survey findings.



About 90 percent of respondents feel that anti-Semitism is growing in their country, and that it is particularly problematic online.



About 70 percent cite public spaces, the media, and politics as common sources of anti-Semitism.



Almost 30 percent said they were harassed, with those being visibly Jewish most affected.



'Decades after the Holocaust, shocking and mounting levels of anti-Semitism continue to plague the EU,' says FRA Director Michael O'Flaherty. He called on member states to step up their efforts to prevent and combat anti-Semitism. 'Jewish people have a right to live freely, without hate and without fear for their safety,' he added.



Anti-Semitism appears to be so deep-rooted in society that regular harassment has become part of their normal everyday life.



Fear for their safety and insecure feeling has reached alarming heights that more than a third of those surveyed said they avoid taking part in Jewish events or visiting Jewish sites. Some of them even considered emigrating.



The report recommends that all Member States should fully and correctly transpose EU laws to protect victims and to counter racism into their national law.



France is identified has having the biggest problem with anti-Semitism, followed by Germany, the UK, Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands.



The biggest anti-Semetic attack in France occurred in January 2015, when 5 hostages were killed in a terrorist attack by the Islamic State at a Jewish supermarket in Paris.



An 85-year-old woman who escaped the Holocaust was murdered in her Paris flat and an eight-year-old boy wearing a kippah (skullcap) was attacked in the street by teenagers this year.



