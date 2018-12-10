G&H Orthodontics All Smiles with Announcement of John Voskuil as CEO

FRANKLIN, Indiana, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G&H Orthodontics, a leading provider of clinical solutions for the orthodontic community, today announced the appointment of John Voskuil as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Voskuil joins G&H with more than 20 years of experience delivering solutions to patients and doctors in the dental and orthodontics industry. Prior to G&H, Mr. Voskuil held a number of senior leadership positions at Dentsply Sirona and earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology Management from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville and an MBA from Northern Illinois University.

"I am thrilled to join the G&H Orthodontics team and continue the company's strong history of providing industry leading quality and value to its customers and partners around the world," said Mr. Voskuil. "With its globally recognized brand and world-class product portfolio, G&H is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of its customers and ensure high quality outcomes for patients. I am excited about the opportunities ahead to serve our customers and accelerate growth."

Jim O'Brien, G&H board member and Managing Director at Altaris Capital Partners, LLC, added, "We are excited to partner with John as he leads G&H through its next phase of growth, delivering high quality orthodontic solutions to doctors and patients around the world."

ABOUT G&H ORTHODONTICS

G&H Orthodontics, Inc. is a leading provider of clinical solutions for the orthodontic community serving customers for over 40 years in over 115 countries. G&H is the manufacturer of a full line made in the U.S.A. including brackets, bands, tubes, wires, springs, elastomeric and other orthodontic supplies. G&H is compliant with the U.S. FDA, ISO 13485:2003, Medical Device Directives, 93/42 EEC and Canadian Medical Device Guidelines which ensures availability of products worldwide. G&H Orthodontics is a privately held company headquartered in Franklin, Indiana.

To learn more about G&H Orthodontics breadth of products, visit GHOrthodontics.com

G&H Orthodontics, G&H and the G&H Orthodontics logo are registered trademarks of G&H Orthodontics.

