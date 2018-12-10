AVS Verkehrssicherung Acquires Traffics A/S

KÜRTEN, Germany and GADSTRUP, Denmark, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AVS Verkehrssicherung (AVS), a Triton Fund IV company, has acquired Traffics A/S ("Traffics"), a Danish provider of construction site- and traffic security, headquartered in Gadstrup (Denmark). The purchase price has not been disclosed.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796023/AVS_Verkehrssicherung_Logo.jpg )



Founded in 2006, Traffics offers complete solutions, services and equipment for construction sites- and traffic security. Its customers are road construction companies as well as public works and communities.

"We have a long standing business relationship with Traffics based in trust. Together, AVS and Traffics can offer a wide range of products and services which cater to the highest demands of customers in the Danish market;" comments Dirk Schönauer, Managing Director at AVS.

About AVS Verkehrssicherung

AVS Verkehrssicherung is a leading specialist provider of highway traffic safety services in Germany. The Company, headquartered in Kuerten, offers all essential services throughout highway traffic-safety projects. These services range from initial planning and obtaining permits to complete construction site setup and security. AVS has a nationwide presence with 14 locations across Germany and around 600 employees.

For further information: http://www.avs-verkehrssicherung.de

About Triton

The Triton funds invest in and support the positive development of medium-sized businesses headquartered in Europe, focusing on businesses in the Industrial, Business Services and Consumer/Health sectors.

Triton seeks to contribute to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its executives wish to be agents of positive change towards sustainable operational improvements and growth. The 37 companies currently in Triton's portfolio have combined sales of around € 12.9 billion and around 83,000 employees.

The Triton funds are advised by dedicated teams of professionals based in Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Luxembourg and Jersey.

Press Contacts

AVS Verkehrssicherung

Dirk SchönauerTel.: +49 (0) 214 313834 - 11

dirk.schoenauer@avs-verkehrssicherung.de



Triton

Marcus Brans

Tel.: +49-69-921-02204

