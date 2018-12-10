

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With court filings by federal prosecutors about 'hush money' payments to two women stirring up talk of impeachment, President Donald Trump has sought to place any blame on his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.



Trump argued in posts on Twitter on Monday that Democrats are turning their attention to the 'hush money' payments because there is no evidence of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia.



Citing a report by Fox News, Trump claimed Democrats can't find a smoking gun tying his campaign to Russia after former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees last Friday.



'That's because there was NO COLLUSION,' Trump tweeted. 'So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution, which it was not.'



'But even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama's - but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer's liability if he made a mistake, not me,' he added. 'Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!'



The tweets come after the filings by federal prosecutors indicated that just weeks before the 2016 election, Trump directed Cohen to pay off two women who claimed to have had affairs with the then-presidential candidate.



In addition to charges of tax evasion and bank fraud, Cohen pleaded guilty in August to campaign finance violations in connection with the 'hush money' payments.



Federal prosecutors have recommended Cohen serve a 'substantial' prison sentence of 51 to 63 months despite his cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.



Incoming House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., suggested in an interview with CBS' 'Face the Nation' on Sunday that Trump could also face jail time as a result of campaign finance violations.



'This was the argument for putting Michael Cohen in jail on these campaign violations,' Schiff said of the sentencing memo by prosecutors. 'That argument I think was equally made with respect to Individual-1, the president of the United States.'



In a separate interview with CNN's 'State of the Union,' incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the actions described by the filings amount to 'impeachable offenses.'



'Certainly, they're impeachable offenses, because, even though they were committed before the President became President, they were committed in the service of fraudulently obtaining the office,' Nadler said.



However, Nadler noted whether the offenses are important enough to justify impeachment is a different question.



