The global gluconic acid and its derivatives market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global gluconic acid and its derivatives market is the increasing demand for biodegradable products. With the rising concern related to the toxic effects associated with the use of synthetic chemicals, the demand for environment-friendly and biodegradable products has increased significantly over the years. Gluconic acid is a non-toxic and readily biodegradable compound, with 98% degradation after 2 days of use. Gluconic acid is prepared by the fermentation of glucose, whereby the physiological d-form is produced. Therefore, the growing demand for bio-based products is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global gluconic acid and its derivatives market 2018-2022 also provide an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the production of gluconic acid from golden syrup as one of the key emerging trends in the global gluconic acid and its derivatives market:

Global gluconic acid and its derivatives market: Production of gluconic acid from golden syrup

While gluconic acid was traditionally produced from glucose, the market has witnessed the emergence of new methods over the years including the use of golden syrup. Golden syrup is replacing glucose primarily because of its cost benefit. Additionally, golden syrup is a thick, amber-colored industrial by-product, which is in the form of inverted sugar syrup. Golden syrup is made during the process of refining sugar cane juice into sugar, or through the treatment of a sugar solution with acid. This process can be used to help reduce the high cost of gluconic acid, thereby driving the demand for the market

"The growth of the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the gluconic acid and its derivatives market during the forecast period. Gluconic acid and its derivatives are used in confectionery, dairy products; as a flavoring agent in food products and ready-to-eat products; and in sauces, dressings, and seasonings. In the beverage industry, gluconic acid and its derivatives are used in carbonated soft drinks, instant drinks, and ready-to-drink tea and coffee. The consumption of food and beverages is driven by the ever-increasing population across the globe," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global gluconic acid and its derivatives market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global gluconic acid and its derivatives market by product (gluconic acid, glucono delta lactone, and sodium gluconate), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 39%, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

