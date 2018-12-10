Technavio's global milking robot market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005574/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global milking robot market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The improvement in sensors used in milking robots will be one of the major trends in the global milking robot marketduring 2018-2022. Advanced sensors are expected to be incorporated into milking robots to ensure that the quality of milk is regulated. There will be an increase in the adoption of milking robots equipped with smart sensors during the forecast period. These sensors will analyze milk quality and identify abnormalities based on parameters such as conductivity, composition, and cell count.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global milking robot market is the adoption of technology to combat skill shortages:

Global milking robot market: Adoption of technology to combat skill shortages

The milking of herds by robots has around 5%-10% more productivity when compared with traditional milking process. The robotic systems such as multiple stall and rotary units can handle several animals, which helps in enhancing the productivity and yield. The milk production and labor charges are the key cost drivers, controlling which can help in enhancing the business outcome for the dairy industry.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The adoption of milking robots is expected to be driven by rising labor costs and the growing demand for food. Owing to the current situation in the labor market, there is an increase in the demand for milking staff to meet the milking demand, particularly in industrialized countries. Hence, to meet the hygiene conditions, increase productivity, and achieve cost efficiency, more dairy farms are expected to adopt milking robots."

Global milking robot market: Segmentation analysis

This global milking robot market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (standalone units, multiple stall units, and rotary units) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the standalone units segment held the largest milking robot market share in 2017, contributing to nearly 43% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 45% share. It was followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005574/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com