MoneyGram Launches Mobile App in U.S. and 14 Additional Countries

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) announced today its new mobile app is now available for consumers in the U.S., the company's largest send market, and 14 additional countries. The MoneyGram mobile app (IOS and Android) offers convenient features like biometric identification, location finder, transfer tracking, plus exchange rates and fee estimates.

"More than 70% of our online transactions are made on a mobile device. It's critical that the consumers who use their smartphones to transact with us have a product that provides an exceptional customer experience. We believe the new MoneyGram app is the best app in the industry," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram's chairman and CEO.

Outside of the U.S., consumers in France, Germany, Spain, U.K., Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden can also download the app and enjoy a convenient and personalized experience when they need to send money to family and friends in more than 200 countries and territories.

The MoneyGram native app is just one of many digital products the company has developed this year to grow its digital footprint around the world. Earlier this month, the company announced it has launched its award-winning online platform, MoneyGram.com, in 21 new markets since January.

"2018 has been an incredible year of growth for our digital platforms. We have strengthened our position in the industry's competitive digital environment while also growing our extensive agent network. These actions support our commitment to offer our customers a true omni-channel experience when they transact with us," added Holmes.

The company's investment in digital services is showing solid results. Online and mobile transactions have increased 16 percent year-over-year and digital accounts for 16 percent of total money transfer revenue.

