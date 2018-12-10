Caliber Corporate Advisers: Legal & General Investment Management America Recognized As One of Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management

LGIMA recognized for strong company culture

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 / Legal & General Investment Management America (LGIMA), an investment solutions provider with over $185 billion in assets under management, has been named one of Pensions & Investments' (P&I) 'Best Places to Work in Money Management.'

Presented by P&I, the global news source of money management, the seventh-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"Making LGIMA a great place to work is something we take very seriously, from nurturing our collaborative and client-centric culture, to creating a diverse and inclusive environment, and investing in our community," said Aaron Meder, CEO. "We listen to our employees in the spirit of continuously improving the experience of our people, which is a key reason we have achieved tremendous success and growth over the past decade."

The foundation of LGIMA's strong corporate culture lies in their purpose of helping clients achieve their long term financial goals by making a difference in their lives, their industry and the wider community. This purpose, combined with their values-trust, listening, learning, diversity and embracing change-creates their unique, positive culture for their employees, their clients, and their community.

LGIMA was recognized by P&I in part due to great benefits offered to employees, such as competitive paid time off, a student loan paydown program, wellness allowance, gender-neutral parental leave, tuition and professional certification reimbursement, matching donations, and time off for volunteering.

LGIMA also encourages employees to be active in its community through programs such as mentorships with students in underserved communities through Spark Chicago, company charity fundraising events, Operation Gratitude, Greater Chicago Food Depository food drives, and holiday toy drives for La Rabida Children's Hospital.

"Again this year, it is clear that what makes firms great employers isn't necessarily about money management in particular. Many firms were cited for their culture and benefits," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Our surveys found that the employers on the list were much more likely to offer things like flex time, telecommuting, child and elder care, family leave, job sharing and adoption assistance. Employees at these top-ranked firms most often cited their colleagues, the firm's culture and the benefits as the things that make it a great place to work."

P&I partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct this year's survey, which included evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics (25 percent of the total evaluation), and measuring the employee experience (75 percent). The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2018 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to https://www.pionline.com/article/20181210/PRINT/181219924/69-firms-get-awards-for-their-work. For more information on LGIMA, visit http://www.lgima.com/.

ABOUT LGIMA

Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. (LGIMA) is a Chicago-based registered investment advisor specializing in designing and managing investment solutions across active fixed income, index strategies, multi-asset and liability driven investment (LDI) for the US institutional market. With over $185.6 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2018, LGIMA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Ltd. (LGIM(H)), which also owns its affiliates Legal & General Investment Management Ltd. and LGIM International Ltd. Legal & General's worldwide assets under management are approximately $1.3 trillion as of December 31, 2017. In May 2014, LGIMA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Legal & General Investment Management US (Holdings), Inc. (LGIMUS(H)) which is wholly owned by LGIM(H).

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 45-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

