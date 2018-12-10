

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said Monday that a Chinese court has granted the chipmaker's request for preliminary injunction against Apple Inc. (AAPL) in China, after finding that the tech giant has infringed on two patents held by Qualcomm.



Qualcomm noted that the court has ordered an immediate ban on the import, sale and offers for Apple iPhone models in China. Shares of Qualcomm are rising almost 3 percent following the news, while Apple's shares are losing almost 2 percent.



Qualcomm said in a statement that the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court in China has granted the company's request for two preliminary injunctions against four subsidiaries of Apple in China.



According to Qualcomm, the court has ordered the Apple subsidiaries to immediately cease infringing upon two Qualcomm patents through the unlicensed importation, sale and offers for sale in China of the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.



Qualcomm noted that the two patents were previously found to be valid by SIPO, the Chinese patent office.



'Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us. These Court orders are further confirmation of the strength of Qualcomm's vast patent portfolio,' said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel, Qualcomm.



The Qualcomm patents enable consumers to adjust and reformat the size and appearance of photographs, and to manage applications using a touch screen when viewing, navigating and dismissing applications on their phones.



Qualcomm noted that additional actions seeking similar relief for Apple's infringement of other its patents are pending in China and other jurisdictions around the world.



In response, Apple called Qualcomm's effort to ban its products in China as a 'desperate move.'



'All iPhone models remain available for our customers in China. Qualcomm is asserting three patents they had never raised before, including one which has already been invalidated. We will pursue all our legal options through the courts,' Apple said.



In late September, Qualcomm accused Apple of stealing confidential and trade secrets and giving it to rival chipmaker Intel Corp. (INTC). Apple used to be one of the biggest customers of Qualcomm, which supplied wireless modem chips for all iPhones.



The allegations by Qualcomm in September are part of a larger legal fight between Apple and Qualcomm, which began last year and revolves around chip royalties Apple paid to Qualcomm.



Apple had sued Qualcomm last year for charging excessive royalties. Qualcomm later countersued Apple and sought a ban on imports of iPhones containing Intel chips.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX