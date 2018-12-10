Geneious Biologics, an enterprise software solution for companies engaged in screening of antibodies and antibody-like molecules, has been selected by FairJourney Biologics, a leading contract research organization (CRO), to support the company's growth as it incorporates increasingly large Sanger data sets and next-generation sequencing (NGS) into its discovery programs.

Geneious Biologics is Biomatters' cloud-based enterprise software for analysis of antibodies and related constructs using DNA sequence data. The software applies intuitive visualization tools and advanced analytics to help specialist biologic drug development companies accelerate identification of therapeutic candidates.

Geneious Biologics was selected by FairJourney Biologics for its ability to automate analysis and quality control (QC) with accurate identification of relevant regions, sequence liabilities, errors and frame shifts.

"We are processing increasingly larger sets of antibody sequences," said Daniela Teixeira, COO, FairJourney Biologics. "Geneious Biologics allows us to drill into huge antibody sequence sets and quickly identify where errors lie and inspect bad clones. This will ensure we return the most effective, stable therapeutic antibody candidates to our clients, faster."

"We are excited that FairJourney Biologics is preparing for growth and future-proofing its discovery efforts with Geneious Biologics. There is a step change happening in the therapeutic antibody discovery industry as leading research enterprises like FairJourney Biologics leverage the power of high throughput antibody sequencing," said Jannick Bendtsen, Vice President of Technology Services, Geneious Biologics.

"Our focus is building the world's most robust and functional sequence analysis platform to help our customers deliver quicker, more accurate results and identify therapeutic antibody candidates faster."

About Geneious and Biomatters

Biomatters empowers its customers with software that transforms biological data into knowledge and actionable insights across the spectrum of biotechnology research and development, including drug discovery, protein engineering and advanced comparative analysis of DNA, RNA and protein sequences. Geneious solutions are created from a deep understanding of customer experience, and turn the difficult into the intuitive and easy. That is why Geneious is trusted by over 4,000 companies, universities and institutes all over the globe.

About FairJourney Biologics

FairJourney Biologics is one of the leading antibody discovery, engineering and production CROs in the world. Working for several big pharma and leading biotech companies, using immune and naïve libraries of different antibody formats, FairJourney Biologics has been successful in moving the pipeline of these companies through its deep understanding of phage display technology. Being a profitable company, FairJourney Biologics has enabled the possibility to maintain long lasting relationships and to explore ground breaking technologies.

