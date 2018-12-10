The Global Solar Council has released a 15 point plan, which is largely policy focussed, alleging that the industry has down its homework to slash the costs of solar. Now its policies turn to even the playing field. In a similar effort, the World Future Council has announced that it will launch a new platform for policymakers and the industry to enable an ongoing dialogue.As world leaders and representatives from all industries gather in Katowice, Poland, to discuss how to meet the goals defined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, a range of side-events held by associations are calling for policymakers ...

