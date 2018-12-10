Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2018) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") is pleased to announce the results from its surface grid salt sampling program at the Company's Lithium Salt Wells project in Nevada. The sampling grid, with 67 samples on 400 meter spacing, was run to determine surface concentrations of Lithium and Boron. These lithium and boron values were then plotted and contoured to help define possible structures. Contour maps showing both elements are available on the Company website www.ajnresources.com.

The lithium grid values indicate a northwest trending structure that is likely a fault or fault zone. This structure appears to be truncated by a northeast trending structure to the south. Higher lithium values were noted along the interpreted northwest trending structure, including one 420 ppm Li assay, but are much lower along the interpreted northeast structure.

The boron grid values indicate the same structures as the lithium grid, though with a slight offset. This may be due to boron's high mobility in water saturated ground, or an indication that the faults occur more as a fault zones. In addition, both interpreted northwest and northeast trending structures have high boron surface values, indicating boron concentration may not directly relate to lithium concentrations. The highest boron value detected was 5,100 ppm. The high lithium values along the interpreted northeast structure shows it may be serving as a fluid conduit for lithium brine. These surface grids have helped build a more detailed geologic understanding of the area than geophysics and mapping alone. Using the grids and all other previously accumulated data, drill targets will be selected and permitted. The Company expects to release more information in the near future.

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

