

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first day of the new trading week in the red. Following the losses from the previous week, traders remain in a cautious mood. Concerns over the trade dispute between the U.S. and China remain and there were some major Brexit related developments to contend with as well.



The European Court of Justice ruled the British government could reverse its decision to leave the bloc without the permission of the other 27 EU members.



U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly called off tomorrow's Parliamentary vote on Brexit deal as her plan may face defeat amid stiff opposition from Tory rebels. The decision came after the PM failed to get support from enough of Tory MPs who said they were against the deal.



Meanwhile, France's economy is set to expand at a slower rate in the fourth quarter than estimated earlier, survey data from Bank of France showed on Monday. The bank revised down its growth forecast for the fourth quarter by 0.2 percentage point to 0.2 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 1.87 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.36 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.66 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.54 percent and the CAC of France fell 1.47 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.83 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 2.17 percent.



In Frankfurt, Chemical company BASF sank 4.07 percent after slashing its profit forecast for 2018. Peer Symrise lost 3.95 percent.



Bayer dropped 4.41 percent after reports that activist investor Elliott has built a stake in the company.



In Paris, Air France KLM fell 1.15 percent after its total group traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers increased 4.8 percent year-over-year for November.



In London, outsourcing company Interserve plunged 53.06 percent. The company confirmed that it was in talks with its lenders on a debt reduction plan.



Eurozone's investor confidence eased sharply in December and declined for a fourth month in a row, marking the lowest level since the same month in 2014, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor confidence index dropped to -0.3 from 8.8 in November, the behavioral research institute said. The latest reading was the lowest since December 2014. Economists had forecast a modest decline in the index to 8.3.



Germany's merchandise exports grew more-than-expected in October and at the fastest pace in five months, preliminary figures from Destatis showed on Monday.



Exports increased a calendar ad seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from September, when they declined 0.4 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent gain for October.



Imports rose 1.3 percent monthly after stagnation in the previous month. Economists were looking for a 0.5 percent gain.



The calendar and seasonally adjusted surplus was EUR 17.3 billion in October.



The trade balance was EUR 18.3 billion in October, unchanged from September. Economists had forecast a EUR 17.1 billion surplus.



UK economic growth slowed in the three months to October, mainly due to a fall in car sales and stagnation in manufacturing, as the uncertainty surrounding the country's decision to leave the European Union, dubbed Brexit, intensified.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the three months to October, which was slower than the 0.6 percent expansion in the September quarter, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Monday. The latest rate of growth was in line with economists' expectations.



