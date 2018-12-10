HONOR Unveiled Three World-First Technologies

Leading a New Era for Smartphone Photography, Full-View Display and Revolutionizing the Smartphone Experience

HONG KONG, Dec.10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading smartphone brand HONOR (the Company) announced three ground-breaking world-first technologies for the HONOR View20. Following the success of GPU Turbo, HONOR sent shockwaves through the industry with the world-first technologies - the 48 mega pixel rear camera, the HONOR All-View Display and the Link Turbo.

The industry-first 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor is set to herald a new era of smartphone photography, soon to be available on the upcoming HONOR View20. The camera is the first to make possible high-definition 48 effective megapixels photography on a smartphone, delivering top quality images with more and better details even when zoomed in. The technology, coupled with the AI computing power and graphic processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of Kirin 980 chipset, will automatically perform multi-frame image processing, allowing the users to collate the essence in multiple photos taken by the 48MP camera and create a 48MP AI high-definition image. HONOR provides users with unmatched photo quality and clarity, rivaling high-end single-lens reflex cameras.

HONOR has also enabled a whole new level of full-view display experience with the introduction of the HONOR All-View Display, demonstrated in the next generation device HONOR View20. This world-first, in-screen front camera design, achieved by an extremely complex 18-layer technology stack that carefully embeds the front camera in the display area of the screen, extends the display area to almost 100%. The innovative HONOR All-View Display solution demonstrates HONOR's unmoving dedication to usher the evolution of the full-view display, all the way from the 18:9 bezel-less screen of the 1.0 era through the notched screen of the 2.0 era, to the revolutionary 3.0 era.

Knowing that users want to always stay online, HONOR has redefined the smartphone experience with the launch of Link Turbo. Leveraging AI and big data technologies, Link Turbo automatically analyze users' usage models and network conditions to switch seamlessly between Wi-Fi or 4G networks and boost downloading speed by simultaneously adopting both networks.

The announcement of these ground-breaking technologies exemplifies the innovative excellence that HONOR has displayed this year. The Company has successfully brought to market popular, widely-loved, state-of-the-art handsets that fuse together the finest technology with beautiful aesthetics. "As a trendsetter, HONOR continues to push the limits of innovation and product craftsmanship, we endeavor to continually deliver technology breakthroughs to the world and deliver exceptional experiences for our users," said Jimmy Xiong, General Manager of HONOR Product.

HONOR's products are made to the highest level of craftmanship, delivering consumers innovative and beautiful smartphones, with a wide array of color variants. The new HONOR 10 Lite has introduced gradient colors to smartphones, giving out dazzling visual effects with eight shimmering layers. HONOR also announced that the beautiful and minimalistic HONOR 8X will come in a new color - Phantom Blue.

In HONOR's pursuit of excellence in smartphone design and colours, the Company collaborated with top Malaysian artist Red Hong Yi to create an exclusive artwork, Aurora, made with 2,000 recycled glass back pieces from HONOR smartphones. The exquisite colors of these glass backs remind the artist of the aurora phenomenon and inspired her to create this installation.

A great amount of precision was taken in the manufacturing of these glass backs. The 15 nano-membranes that coat the glass backs can reflect and refract light as it passes through and just one single dust particle will ruin the whole set of membranes. For every five membranes made, one must be discarded. Inspired by the uniqueness of these recycled glass backs, Red created Aurora and turned what is considered industry waste into modern art.

Supported by HONOR's continuous innovation and its emphasis on offering the best user experience, the brand has grown rapidly over the past year and has developed a strong global presence. HONOR also announced its official entry into the Hong Kong market, with HONOR 10 being the first model launched. Looking ahead to 2019, HONOR aims to bring even more exciting updates on both technology and design to young people around the world. Stay tuned!

