Findit, Inc. Provides Online Marketing Services for the Past 11 Holiday Seasons to Hip Hop Bling To Drive Sales

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation continues to be engaged by online merchandise retailer HipHopBling.com to assist in their online marketing campaign this holiday season. Findit has been engaged by Hip Hop Bling since Findit, Inc.s inception. The overall objective of this campaign is to bring more awareness to the value of Hip Hop Bling's product line to increase overall sales. Findit has implemented a strategy that will increase and improve Hip Hop Bling's overall online presence in social networking sites and organic indexing in search engines resulting in more visibility to online shoppers.

HipHopBling.com is a jewelry wholesaler and retailer with tremendous experience and knowledge of the hip hop jewelry segment. They have been in business for nearly 20 years. They offer the finest products to consumers and hip hop related retailers across the globe. Growing from a small room during the 90s to a full blown 25,000 square foot warehouse in Columbia MD, they ship hundreds of orders each day. Their mission is simple, to find the best jewelry in the world and sell it at the lowest prices possible without compromising quality or service.

What Findit Does for Hip Hop Bling:

Hip Hop Bling engaged Findit to help them improve their overall online presence and brand image through an increase in organic search results found in Google, Yahoo, and Bing. This started with the creation of 6 Findit Sites, which each contained their own unique Findit Keyword URL. A Findit Keyword URL is an extension of Findit.com, such as www.findit.com/hiphopbling. Hip Hop Bling provides Findit's marketing team with the product categories they want Findit to focus their online marketing strategy on and Findit implements those products into its strategy.. By having these categories Findit was able to come up with the appropriate URLs to create Findit sites to help Hip Hop Bling capture improved indexing in search results and more sharing on social networking sites.

For example, Hip Hop Bling is a jewelry business that sells all different types of jewelry, bling jewelry, iced out jewelry and more. The 6 Findit Sites that were set up were geared towards these type of products to help improve indexing for each category of jewelry.

Each Findit URL that Hip Hop Bling has, acts as its own site on Findit. As part of their campaign, Findit sets up photo galleries for each site that includes pictures that are titled and captioned around the jewelry that they offer. By adding titles and descriptions it increases the percentage of the pictures indexing in Google, Yahoo and Bing under images and sometimes search results. All content posted in Findit is indexed in Findit search and crawled by Google, Yahoo, and Bing which can lead to more conversions.

Once the Findit site is set up within each URL, content is created in the Right Now Feed and News section.. The Right Now Feed allows members to post updates that can include unlimited text in the text field, unlimited photos in the photo section, a link to a video, an audio file and a press release. As part of Hip Hop Bling's marketing campaign, Right Now Posts are created in each of the URLs, targeting the specific products that Hip Hop Bling offers online.

Peter Tosto stated. "The efforts produced by Findit are aimed at increasing sales for Hip Hop Bling year round and especially during the holidays. We have been working with Hip Hop Bling since December 2007 over 10 years. Having more clients like Hip Hop Bling can help the overall growth of Findit, Inc."

In addition to marketing content created on Findit, these status updates and photos are shared to their Facebook Page, which we manage, as well as their Google My Business Account. These efforts help increase overall indexing online in search and create more visibility in more places for people who have not yet heard of Hip Hop Bling.

Findit also has begun creating short product videos that highlight a specific product that Hip Hop Bling sells. These videos are published on Youtube, Google My Business, and can be pulled into Right Now Status Updates on Findit. Because Google owns Youtube, these videos are beginning to index on the first page of Google which helps increase visibility for Hip Hop Bling.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gYEYAmy8xc

Other Online Retailers Can Hire Findit, Too:

The great thing about Findit is that it is for anyone - anyone that is looking to gain more exposure on the web for the goods or services that they offer or the story they wish to tell can do so in house or hire Findit to run their online marketing campaigns.

Starting Your Very Own Marketing Campaign with Findit:

Findit is free to join and members can run their own online marketing campaigns using the Findit social networking content management platform. Outside online marketing firms can also run campaigns for their clients using all of the tools Findit offers.

Clients that want to engage Findit can do so. Findit campaigns start at $1,000 per month, on a month to month basis. The minimum campaign includes a minimum of 84 pieces of content that the Findit marketing team creates.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "When we take on a new client we tend to be able to show results in the first 72 hours. The results are tangible. From an increase in traffic to more search results to higher rankings under keywords you want to index for, to more exposure and sharing on social platforms.If you currently have an ad agency or online marketing company running your campaign be sure to get them to include you on Findit.com."

To set up your very own marketing campaign with Findit, please call 404-443-3224.

Hip Hop Bling History

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

