MathemaTIC Wins Gold for the Best Advance in Custom Content

Vretta and SCRIPT, Luxembourg Ministry of Education, received the coveted Gold Award from the Brandon Hall Group for MathemaTIC in the category Best Advance in Custom Content for the successful implementation and progress towards raising attainment and reducing the equity gap at schools in Luxembourg.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program is the most prestigious awards program in the the world. Often times called the "Academy Awards" in the learning industry, the Excellence Awards recognizes organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results.

"Winning an Excellence Award is a great honour, but the real winners are the organizations themselves and their customers and clients because of the innovation and customer focus they demonstrate," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

As a pillar of the Digital (4) Education strategy established by the Luxembourg Ministry of Education as part of the "Digital Lëtzebuerg" initiative, MathemaTIC was created to provide all learners with access to high quality pedagogical resources to enjoy learning mathematics and have the opportunity to participate using innovative ICT tools to acquire 21st Century skills.

The MathemaTIC partnership has continued to show the importance of transforming math education through the use of immersive and engaging technologies to improve student success and confidence in mathematics, helping them learn math and live smart.

About the Brandon Hall Group

With 25 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, the Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. The organization conducts research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for organizations responsible for growth and results.

About MathemaTIC

MathemaTIC is a pillar of the Digital (4) Education strategy established by the Luxembourg Ministry of Education as part of the "Digital Lëtzebuerg" initiative within with the framework of the goals set by the European Union Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme to promote digital awareness. The strategy was to provide all learners, irrespective of their social origin, access to quality information and pedagogical resources. The development of MathemaTIC included partners from SCRIPT, Vretta, the French Ministry of Education, the University of Luxembourg, the Luxembourg Centre for Education Testing, the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research, and the Centre de gestion informatique de l'éducation.