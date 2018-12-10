

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite recently calling this year's $716 billion defense budget 'crazy,' President Donald Trump reportedly plans to ask for a sharp increase in military spending next fiscal year.



Numerous media sources indicated Trump intends to ask Congress for $750 billion in defense spending in fiscal 2020 after previously calling for the defense budget to be reduced to $700 billion.



Trump reportedly agreed to increase his budget request after a meeting last Tuesday with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry, R-Tex.



Defense officials are said to be seeking a $733 billion budget, with a former administration official with knowledge of the meeting telling Politico the request for $750 billion is a negotiating tactic.



'[Trump] suggested that if the position is $733 billion, then we should submit a budget at $750 billion as a negotiating tactic,' the former administration official said. 'That said, the president changes his mind constantly.'



Reflecting the president's frequent changes of heart, Trump complained about the high level of defense spending in a post to Twitter just last Monday.



Trump suggested he would talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin about halting the 'uncontrollable Arms Race.'



'I am certain that, at some time in the future, President Xi and I, together with President Putin of Russia, will start talking about a meaningful halt to what has become a major and uncontrollable Arms Race,' Trump tweeted. 'The U.S. spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy!'



Facing rising deficits due in part to the highly touted Republican tax cuts, Trump previously called on members of his Cabinet to submit proposals slashing spending by their agencies by 5 percent.



