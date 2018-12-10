12th Annual Converters Expo to Feature Industry-Leading Exhibitors on Sold-Out Show Floor

GREEN BAY, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 / Converting professionals from across the country are making plans to attend the 2019 Converters Expo to find manufacturing partners, see testing and prototyping equipment demonstrations, meet with producers of disposables and learn the latest in flexo printing and packaging. The expo is expected to draw more than 700 attendees who will have access to 124 exhibiting companies on March 27-28, 2019 at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, WI. For more information, visit www.convertersexpo.com.

'Now in its 12th year, Converters Expo, taking place in the center of the nation's converting industry will feature a sold-out show floor with many new exhibitors, giving attendees a better opportunity to see all of the newest products for the industry,' said Glen Gudino, group publisher for BNP Media Packaging Group. 'The Green Bay-to-Chicago area is the largest converting corridor, and the perfect place to bring together hundreds of converting professionals to discover global market trends and applications, learn the business outlook for the converting industry, and network with top CPG producers and brand owners in a relaxed environment.'

'Converters Expo is the premiere event for converting professionals who seek to learn about new technologies and equipment; product developers looking for converters and manufacturers to create product; buyers looking to source or outsource a converting step or process; and manufacturers procuring production line equipment or parts,' said John Kalkowski, Conference Program/Editorial Projects Director, BNP Media Packaging Group.

Attendees will have the chance to meet the industry's leading suppliers of paper, film and nonwoven components and services offering the latest in technologies and support in the exhibit hall including Gold Sponsor DCS USA Corporation; Silver Sponsor Rol-Tec; and Bronze Sponsors Accuweb/BST North America and Valley Grinding & Manufacturing, as well as many others. To see the complete list of exhibitors, visit https://www.packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo/floor-plan.

The show will kick off Wednesday, March 27, with a welcome reception from 6:00 - 7:30 pm in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. This impressive two-level facility contains a vast array of Packers memorabilia. Don't miss this chance to network with prospective business partners and catch up with friends and associates. The exhibit hall will be open from 9:30 am - 3:30 pm on Thursday, March 28 with a lunch buffet at 12:00 pm and happy hour at 1:30 pm. Visit www.packagingstrategies.com/CEagenda for the complete agenda.

Converters Expo is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, (www.packagingstrategies.com/packaging) which has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

