

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher over the past few sessions, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Monday.



Bond prices spent much of the session lingering near the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, crept up by less than a basis point to 2.856 percent.



The choppy trading seen in the bond market throughout the session came as a lack of major U.S. economic data kept traders on the sidelines.



The economic calendar remains relatively light throughout the week, although reports on producer and consumer price inflation, retail sales, and industrial production are likely to attract attention in the coming days.



Traders may nonetheless remain reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.



With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter point, traders will closely scrutinize the accompanying statement for clues about future rate hikes.



Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the Labor Department's report on producer prices in the month of November.



Producer prices are expected to come in unchanged in November, while core producer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.



