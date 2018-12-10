International Biometrics + Indentity Association: Leading Biometrics Group Conducts Symposium - What's All the Fuss: An Informed Discussion About Facial Recognition

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 / The International Biometrics + Identity Association launches the first symposium in a facial recognition series with technology's leading providers and experts from various fields. The symposium will examine the validity of the central concerns that have been raised about facial recognition technology at the National Press Club in Washington DC.

Donnie Scott, SVP and GM of Public Security at IDEMIA, will provide IBIA comments on facial recognition and the benefits to the public. Following, Scott will introduce Professor Jonathan Turley, J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law with George Washington University Law School and nationally recognized legal scholar, will provide keynote remarks.

Session One titled 'Facial Recognition: Facts v. Hype' is moderated by James Loudermilk, Senior Director of Innovation and Customer Solutions at IDEMIA National Security Solutions. Featured speakers are Patrick Grother, Scientist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and co-chair of NIST's International Face Performance Conference; Michael King, Associate Professor, School of Computing, Computer Engineering and Sciences at the Florida Institute of Technology; and. Nicole Spaun, Senior Principal Biometric Expert at IDEMIA National Security Solutions.

Session Two titled 'Policy Trumps Technology Hype' is moderated by Ramsey Billups, VP of NORAM Biometrics at Gemalto Cogent. Featured speakers include Benji Hutchinson, VP of Federal Operations at NEC Corporation of America and Adjunct Professor at George Mason University; Brenda Leong, Senior Counsel and Director of Strategy at Future of Privacy Forum; and Alan McQuinn, Senior Policy Analyst at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF).

Tovah LaDier, Managing Director of IBIA, said "IBIA is excited for the opportunity to present this symposium to help the public better understand the benefits of facial recognition as the technology becomes widely used and accepted."

About IBIA

IBIA advances the adoption and responsible use of technologies for managing human identity to enhance security, privacy, productivity, and convenience for individuals, organizations, and governments. To effectively carry out its mission, IBIA focuses on three core activities: Advocacy, Connections, and Education. Please visit www.IBIA.org for more information.

