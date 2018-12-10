

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release Q3 numbers for house prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



House prices are expected to sink 1.6 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year after easing 0.7 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year in the three months prior.



Australia also will see November results for the surveys for business confidence and conditions from NAB; in October, their scores were +4 and +12, respectively.



New Zealand will provide November number for credit card spending; in October, overall spending was down 0.1 percent on month and retail spending was up 0.1 percent.



Japan will release November numbers for money stocks and also see Q4 results for the indexes of manufacturing and all industries from BSI.



The M2 money stock is expected to rise 2.6 percent on year, slowing from 2.7 percent in October. M3 3 is called steady at 2.3 percent. The large manufacturing index in Q3 had a score of 6.5 and the large all industry index was at 3.8.



The Philippines will provide October data for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were worth $9.75 billion and exports were at $5.83 billion.



