Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2018) - Further to its press release of December 7, 2018, Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (formerly ACME Resources Corp.) ("ACME" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce the change of its name from ACME Resources Corp. to Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. in connection with the completion of its business combination with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. ("RDT").

In addition, the Corporation welcomes its new board members, Messrs. Mark Upsdell, Jason Lewis and Kenneth Fox. Brian Howlett is continuing as a director. As part of the transition of management in connection with the business combination with RDT, the new officers of the Corporation appointed today include Messrs. Mark Upsdell as President and CEO, Jason Lewis as SVP Business Development and Lino Fera as the CFO and Corporate Secretary. The new board wants to take this opportunity to thank the two directors who resigned today, John Siriunas and Kees Van Winters, and the officers who resigned today, John Siriunas, Miles Nagamatsu and Jorge Estepa, for their valuable contribution in managing the process to a successful completion of the business combination.

Having received conditional listing approval for its common shares to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Corporation continues to work on satisfying all necessary conditions, including delivery to the CSE of all final documentation for the listing, which is expected to be completed in the near future. Upon listing, the common shares of the Corporation will trade under the symbol "DOSE".

About the Corporation

The Corporation is a Canadian bio-technology company which, through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary enhanced drug delivery technologies designed to improve patient outcomes. The Corporation, through its subsidiary, owns a proprietary oral fast-dissolving drug delivery system, QuickStrip, which is capable of rapidly releasing into the blood stream a variety of pharmaceuticals, emulsified oils and over-the-counter medicines without being degraded or modified by first pass metabolism in the liver. The Corporation, through its subsidiaries, also provides product innovation, production and consultation to the pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing industry.

For further information see the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com or contact:

Mark Upsdell - CEO

Telephone: (416) 477-1052

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, completion of the listing of the Corporation's shares, certain anticipated strategic, operational, and competitive advantages and benefits created by the transaction and future opportunities for the Corporation.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the conditions to the listing of the Corporation's shares may not be satisfied; risks relating to the failure to obtain the listing; the anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized.

