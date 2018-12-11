Regulatory News:

Following the declarations made by Emmanuel Macron, the President of the French Republic, Arthur Sadoun, Chairman CEO of Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] has decided to award a €1,000 bonus to all of the Groupe's employees in France whose monthly gross salary is under €2,500 (median salary in France). It will be paid once the vote on the tax exemption law has passed, ensuring that employees will pay neither taxes nor social charges on this bonus.

Addressing the Publicis Groupe's employees, Arthur Sadoun, Chairman CEO, laments the recent incidents that have severely damaged the Drugstore: "During each of the demonstrations held on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées over the last several weeks, the Publicis Drugstore has been the object of severe damages. We condemn them and we sincerely thank our security department and the Drugstore teams for their courage and their commitment. And last, but not least, let us highlight the composure of the police force, which spared us from the worst.

