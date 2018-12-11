

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) Monday said it has appointed Kenneth Possenriede to succeed Bruce Tanner as CFO.



Tanner plans to retire in mid-2019. Possenriede's appointment is effective February 11, 2019.



'I'd like to thank Bruce for his significant contributions to our corporation's success throughout his impressive 37-year career,' said Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin chairman, president and CEO.



'Possenriede is currently vice president of Finance and Program Management at Aeronautics, where he is responsible for all aspects of the business area's finances and program management processes, including accounting, contracts, business management, financial planning, scheduling and earned value.'



Prior to his current role, Possenriede was vice president and treasurer for Lockheed Martin from 2011 to 2016. In that role, he was responsible for all aspects of the company's worldwide banking activity, including global treasury operations, foreign exchange and capital markets, rating agency relations, capital planning, facilities and risk management.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX