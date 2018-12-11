

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google said it would close the consumer version of its Google+ social network earlier than planned, after a second software glitch this year exposed the profile data of users and raised fresh concerns about the search giant's privacy controls.



The incident, in which Google said a software bug exposed the private profile information of 52 million users to outside app developers, came the day before Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai was slated to testify before Congress for the first time.



Google said the flaw allowed 'name, email address, occupation, and age' to be exposed to third-party developers, even if accounts had been set to private.



The bug, discovered 'recently', was introduced to the network in November.



In October, Google decided to close Google+ to the public after finding data on 500,000 of its users had been exposed.



As a result of this latest find, it said, the closedown had been brought forward.



'With the discovery of this new bug, we have decided to expedite the shutdown of all Google+ APIs [application programming interfaces]; this will occur within the next 90 days,' wrote David Thacker, head of product management for G Suite, Google's range of apps offered to businesses.



'In addition, we have also decided to accelerate the sun-setting of consumer Google+ from August 2019 to April 2019



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX