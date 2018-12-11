

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde Intermediate Holding AG informed the Executive Board of Linde AG of an increase of the cash compensation to be paid in the context of the envisaged cash merger squeeze-out of 1.22 euros to 189.46 euros per Linde AG share.



The increase follows from adjustments based on current information regarding the assessment of the expected purchase prices for certain divestments required with respect to the business combination with Praxair Inc. The court-appointed auditor has confirmed the adequacy of the increase of the cash compensation.



The effectiveness of the cash merger squeeze-out is still subject to the resolution by the Linde AG shareholders' meeting on 12 December 2018 and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial registers at the seats of Linde Intermediate and Linde AG.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX