

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday after U.S. stocks managed a late-stage recovery in a volatile session overnight. Worries about global economic growth, U.S.-China trade tensions, and political turmoil in Britain after Prime Minister Theresa May delayed a key vote on Brexit weighed on investor sentiment.



The Australian market is modestly higher as investors went bargain hunting after recent steep losses. Mining stocks and banks are among the leading gainers.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 20.00 points or 0.36 percent to 5,572.50, after touching a high of 5,587.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 20.60 points or 0.37 percent to 5,648.10. Australian shares hit two-year lows on Monday amid renewed worries about slowing global growth and U.S.-China trade tensions.



The major miners are higher despite weaker commodity prices. Rio Tinto is up 0.5 percent, BHP is adding 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent.



In the banking sector, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are rising in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent.



QBE Insurance announced a three-year operational efficiency program targeting net savings of A$130 million in 2021 and restructuring costs of A$95 million over 2019-20, with the company also projecting higher overall profitability in 2019. The insurer's shares are losing more than 4 percent.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices edged lower overnight. Evolution Mining is rising more than 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.5 percent.



Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell more than 3 percent overnight. Santos is declining 0.7 percent, Oil Search is down 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.3 percent.



Shares of Cimic Group are gaining more than 2 percent after the company said it was selected to deliver a capital waterworks program in Tasmania.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that house prices in Australia were down 1.5 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2018. That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.6 percent following the 0.7 percent drop in the three months prior.



Australia also will see November results for the surveys for business confidence and conditions from NAB today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7192, up from $0.7217 on Monday.



The Japanese market has erased early gains and is modestly lower. Worries about the global economic outlook and the political turmoil in Britain weighed on sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 12.87 points or 0.06 percent to 21,206.63, after rising to a high of 21,279.02 earlier. Japanese shares hit a six-week low Monday on worries over fresh U.S.-China trade tensions.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 2 percent, Panasonic is declining almost 2 percent and Canon is down 0.4 percent, while Sony is adding almost 1 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is losing 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining more than 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda and Toyota are lower by almost 1 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is falling more than 6 percent after crude oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent overnight.



Among the other major gainers, SoftBank is advancing more than 2 percent after it set the final price for the 2.65 trillion yen initial public offering of its Japanese telecom business at its original target.



Nippon Suisan, Asahi Group, NTT Data, Chubu Electric and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone are all rising more than 1 percent each.



On the flip side, JXTG Holdings and Showa Shell Sekiyu are losing more than 6 percent each, while Kawasaki Kishen Kaisha is declining almost 5 percent and Amada Holdings is lower by more than 4 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.3 percent on year in November, on Tuesday - standing at 1,010.5 trillion yen. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.6 percent and down from 2.7 percent in October.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.1 percent to 1,342.0 trillion yen - also below forecasts for a gain of 2.3 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Japan will also see fourth-quarter results for the indexes of manufacturing and all industries from BSI.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are modestly higher, while Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks staged a significant recovery to close higher on Monday after seeing early weakness that reflected lingering concerns about the global economic outlook along with skepticism about the potential for a long-term trade deal between the U.S. and China. However, traders went bargain hunting after the early weakness.



The Nasdaq climbed 51.27 points or 0.7 percent to 7,020.52, the Dow inched up 34.31 points or 0.1 percent to 24,423.26 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.64 points or 0.2 percent to 2,637.72.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both slumped by 1.5 percent.



Crude oil prices fell on Monday as investors remained concerned about a bleak economic outlook after China, the world's biggest oil reporter, reported far weaker than expected exports and imports for November over the weekend. WTI crude for January delivery tumbled $1.61 or 3.1 percent to $51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX