

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced the launch of Omeprazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 20 mg, an over-the-counter (OTC) store-brand equivalent of Prilosec OTC Tablets, 20 mg, in the United States market. OTC Omeprazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 20 mg, is a proton pump inhibitor used to treat frequent heartburn occurring two or more days per week in adults. Prilosec is a registered trademark of AstraZeneca AB.



Dr. Reddy's Omeprazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 20 mg, is available in 14 count bottles sold in cartons of 1, 2, or 3 bottles each. Each bottle contains one complete 14-day course of treatment.



